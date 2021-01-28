Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 5,591 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

