Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 213,975 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 120,818 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,354,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SLYV opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $74.02.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.