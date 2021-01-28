Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CEVA by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CEVA by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,119.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $73.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

