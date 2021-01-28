Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 241,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on STWD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

