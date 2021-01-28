Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 27 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,194,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $756.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $846.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

