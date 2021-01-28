Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,923 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,603,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,440,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,254,830. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.11.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

