Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $518,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.