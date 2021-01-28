Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $366,000 in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 56,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 29,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

JPHY stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

