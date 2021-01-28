Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

