CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.09. 241,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,759. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.

