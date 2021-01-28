CenterStar Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,328 shares of company stock worth $12,696,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $82.59. 94,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,632,596. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

