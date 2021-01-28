CenterStar Asset Management LLC Sells 6,573 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

