Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years.

CPF stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $525.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.09.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

