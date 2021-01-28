Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

CPF traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,662. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Several research firms have commented on CPF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

