Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

CVCY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

