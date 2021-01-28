Centric Cash (CNS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $147,810.71 and approximately $85,216.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000223 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00047073 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,181,997,690 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com.

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

