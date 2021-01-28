CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) alerts:

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) stock opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 12 month high of €110.00 ($129.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.68. The stock has a market cap of $813.73 million and a PE ratio of 20.55.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.