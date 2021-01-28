CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 7,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,592. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

