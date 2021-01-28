CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.17% from the stock’s current price.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,592. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,070,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after purchasing an additional 153,766 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.