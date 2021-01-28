Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.02. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 2,342,644 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.42. The company has a market cap of £27.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

About Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.