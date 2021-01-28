Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.69.

CTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 30,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $428,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

