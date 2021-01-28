Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $91,050.62 and $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000247 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 tokens. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

