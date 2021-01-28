China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Trading Down 7.7%

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 62,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 579,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

