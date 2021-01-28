China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.13. China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 608 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

About China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

