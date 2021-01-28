China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Lifted to C at TheStreet

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CIH opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. China Index has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

China Index Company Profile

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

