Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,165.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,361.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,466.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,398.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,510.19.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.