Chiyue Cheung Sells 19,500 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $11.53 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $578.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

