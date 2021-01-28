Christopher Codington Work Sells 3,644 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $165,255.40.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $755,571.46.

On Friday, November 27th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

