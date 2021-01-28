CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) PT Lowered to C$1.17

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.21 to C$1.17 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:MBA opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$44.18 million and a PE ratio of -203.33. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 83,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,410,540. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 568,100 shares of company stock valued at $379,811.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

