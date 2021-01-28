Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Get Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) alerts:

CGX opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$728.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. Cineplex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.