Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.33

Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.33 and traded as high as $88.68. Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) shares last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 52,476,436 shares changing hands.

CINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

