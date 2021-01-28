Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 95,062 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of CRUS opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

