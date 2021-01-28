City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.79

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.48. City Developments shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 32,138 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36.

City Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

