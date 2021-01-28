CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Upgraded at TheStreet

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26. CKX Lands has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.29.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, Treasurer William Gray Stream purchased 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $71,817.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

