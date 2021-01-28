Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of CCC stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 2,330,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,240. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 80.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Clarivate by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $22,517,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $14,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

