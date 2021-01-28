Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 17,275 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25.

