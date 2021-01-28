Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,390 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $19,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.42.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

