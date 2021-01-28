Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

