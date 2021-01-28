Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $9,969,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.