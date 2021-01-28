Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 178,149 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,149 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

