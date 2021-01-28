Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 24,848 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

