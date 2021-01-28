Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 4,428 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.