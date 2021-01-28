Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 68,039 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,039 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Globe Life by 15.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of GL opened at $90.20 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,528,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,159.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

