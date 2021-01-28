ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

CLPT opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $408.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.