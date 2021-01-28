CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Get CNOOC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

CEO traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.06. 138,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CNOOC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNOOC (CEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.