Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $253.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 21,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $418,968.00. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

