Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Sells $920,572.80 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55.

CHRS opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 663,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,028.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 485,108 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,664,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

