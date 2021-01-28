Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Down 9.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.40. 2,147,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,563,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Specifically, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $928,944.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

