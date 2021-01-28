Coho Partners Ltd. Has $25.45 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 171,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

