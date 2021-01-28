Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.93. 17,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $199.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

